Spotify's Repeat playlists highlight your musical obsessions

Repeat Rewind, meanwhile, stretches a little further back. It'll include songs you frequently played back in the day (well, over a month ago). The playlist will update every five days. To keep them distinct, you won't see the same track on both playlists.

Whether you're a free user or premium subscriber, you'll find them in the Made For You hub and the Uniquely Yours section in Home. They're the latest additions to Spotify's wide range of personalized playlists, which include Daily Mixes, Release Radar and the super-popular Discover Weekly.