Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Facebook
save
Save
share

Beat Saber's 360-degree mode arrives in December

To tide you over, a Panic! At The Disco music pack is dropping next week.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
18m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Facebook

Oculus Connect is as much about games as hardware and services, and at the event, Beat Games had some news about upcoming additions to Beat Saber. In December, you'll be able to slash your way through stages in 360 degrees, keeping you even more on your toes. To tide you over until then, a new music pack is on the way next week featuring tunes from Panic! At The Disco.

Follow all the latest news from Oculus Connect 6 here!

In this article: art, av, beat saber, beatsaber, entertainment, facebook, gaming, oculus, oculus connect, oculusconnect6, panic at the disco, panicatthedisco, virtual reality, virtualreality, vr
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Amazon’s latest Echo has better sound at the same price

Amazon’s latest Echo has better sound at the same price

View
Amazon's Echo Studio promises immersive audio for $200

Amazon's Echo Studio promises immersive audio for $200

View
Amazon's new Echo Dot has a built-in clock

Amazon's new Echo Dot has a built-in clock

View
Oculus Quest gets gadget-free hand tracking in 2020

Oculus Quest gets gadget-free hand tracking in 2020

View
Oculus Link turns every Quest into a Rift this November

Oculus Link turns every Quest into a Rift this November

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr