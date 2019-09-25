McDonald's is using Alexa and Google Assistant to hire new workers

It could be a fun way to start the job app process, but those interested will still need to finish it through more traditional means. Alexa or Assistant will ask potential applicants for their name, their location and job area of interest, among other information. But that's it -- they'll get a text afterward with a URL they need to visit to continue their application.

While Apply Thru is available for both Alexa and Assistant devices, McDonald's seems to be highlighting the Alexa skill a lot more. "We must continue to innovate and think of creative, and in this case, groundbreaking ways to meet potential job seekers on devices they are already using, like Alexa. Alexa has many of the qualities we look for on our teams -- friendly, responsive and fun," said McDonald's Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer David Fairhurst. "I am looking forward to having our application process simplified with Alexa," he added.

The Apply Thru experience is now available in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the UK. Since it's part of a global campaign aimed at driving job applications, the company plans to roll it out to other countries in the coming months.