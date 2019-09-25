Nintendo Switch Lite teardown reveals modified joystick components

iFixit has taken a Nintendo Switch Lite apart and discovered the ways it differs from its non-Lite siblings. If you're wondering whether the gaming giant made changes to prevent drifting, which is a persistent issue for Joy-Cons, the answer is: maybe. Nintendo definitely did something to its joysticks -- some of their components are a different size from the original, and the part that controls the buttons is narrower. However, the black contact pads under their (slightly wider) metal sliders still look the same. One of the theories behind the infamous Joy-Con drift is that those contact pads wear down over time. As iFixit notes, though, it's unclear if they're now made of tougher materials.