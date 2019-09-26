FazeClan is working on an esports collab with Manchester City

Today, Manchester City announced that it's joining forces with the esports company FaZe Clan. The collaboration is meant to provide new experiences for football (aka soccer) and gaming fans and to bring the two groups together. Manchester City and FaZe plan to host events and will launch limited edition, co-branded retail products.
This isn't the first time FaZe Clan and Manchester City have worked together. But this marks the beginning of a formal partnership and plans for ongoing collaborations. It also builds on Manchester City's current esports offerings. The team has a dedicated FIFA esports player, and it was the first Premier League club to launch a FIFA Online team in China.
The line between traditional sports and esports has been blurring for a few years, and football clubs have realized that eSports and YouTube are great ways to connect with the youth. By its own count, FaZe Clan has 214 million global fans and over 500 million monthly views of its content. It's hard to ignore that kind of reach.