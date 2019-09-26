McDonald's will sell plant-based Beyond Meat burgers in Canada

The burger will only be available in select Canadian stores, because it's part of a 12-week test meant to gather feedback from customers. Burger King had to spend months testing its own plant-based burger in select locations before making it available nationwide last August. "We've been working on our recipe and now we're ready to hear feedback from our customers," said said Ann Wahlgren, McDonald's VP of Global Menu Strategy.

Wahlgren said the test period will help the company learn about the real-world implications of serving the P.L.T. It could give McDonald's an idea of what kind of customer demand to expect and could help the company figure out if serving burger will have any impact on restaurant operations. The P.L.T. will cost a bit more than a Big Mac and will set customers back $6.49 CAD plus tax.