Razer built an RGB microphone that displays live stream emotes

And yes, Razer paid at least some attention to the actual microphone. It's a hyper-cardioid condenser mic that's purportedly adept at capturing voice while reducing background noise more effectively than a typical cardioid arrangement. A shock mount prevents overenthusiastic mic bumps from startling viewers, and an interchangeable gooseneck can bring the mic closer to your mouth while you're playing.

The Seiren Emote ships in the fourth quarter of the yea for $180 (€190). It's not going to be the most advanced mic you can get, but Razer is clearly banking on the rise of game broadcasting to drive sales. That's not the most ludicrous concept -- when seemingly every other player in online games has a "TTV" (read: Twitch.tv) attached to their alias, you know there's an audience for gear like this.