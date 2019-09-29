Latest in Gear

Switch Lite added to class action lawsuit over controller drift

Nintendo's latest game system doesn't appear to be immune.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Nintendo's Switch Lite is mired in legal trouble just a week after launch. Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith has added the Lite to its class action lawsuit over controller drift. The law firm pointed to multiple reports of wayward analog stick input emerging just days after the game system arrived, suggesting that Nintendo might not have addressed the problem in the change to a handheld-only design.

The lawsuit accused Nintendo of fraud and warranty law violations, misrepresentation, breaching implied warranties and unjust enrichment. It's pushing for both financial penalties as well as further relief, although Nintendo is believed to be offering free repairs for the issue.

As Gizmodo explained, Switch Lite owners may be even more frustrated with controller drift than those who own the standard console. Where regular Switch owners affected by the issue might only have to ship the defective Joy-Cons for repairs, Lite users have to send their entire system -- and it might take weeks to get a replacement. The addition of the Lite to the lawsuit theoretically pushes Nintendo to fix this problem before too many buyers have to deal with it.

Source: Gizmodo, CSK&D
