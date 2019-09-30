Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Hyundai hires a NASA engineer to run its new 'flying car' division

The company appointed Dr. Jaiwon Shin as head of its new Urban Air Mobility division.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
43m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Today, Hyundai threw its hat into the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ring. The company announced that it's working to develop its own flying vehicles. Hyundai appointed Dr. Jaiwon Shin as head of its new UAM division. Most recently, Shin led NASA's Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate. At Hyundai, Shin and his team will be tasked with developing the core technologies behind the company's flying vehicles.

According to Hyundai, the UAM sector is expected to grow to $1.5 trillion within the next 20 years. But Hyundai is far from the first to announce UAM plans. Uber is working on a flying taxi with Bell. Volocopter has an 18-rotor autonomous air taxi. Lilium's flying taxi may carry as many as five passengers, and Boeing and Kitty Hawk have teamed up on their own venture.

Still, Shin's experience working on the supersonic X-plane, electric aircraft, unmanned aircraft system (UAS) traffic management and UAM could give Hyundai an edge over its competition.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: Hyundai
In this article: business, flying car, flying taxi, hyundai, jaiwon shin, nasa, tomorrow, transportation, uam, urban air mobility
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Amazon may may offer cashierless Go tech to movie theaters and stadiums

Amazon may may offer cashierless Go tech to movie theaters and stadiums

View
Apple iPadOS review: More like a laptop than ever

Apple iPadOS review: More like a laptop than ever

View
Audi’s Silvercar rental service adds a customer loyalty program

Audi’s Silvercar rental service adds a customer loyalty program

View
Apple's latest iOS 13 update fixes camera glitch and other issues

Apple's latest iOS 13 update fixes camera glitch and other issues

View
Google and Levis' second jacket is smarter, but still a novelty

Google and Levis' second jacket is smarter, but still a novelty

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr