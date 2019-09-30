Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

Netflix renews 'Stranger Things' for a fourth season

It also locked down the show's creators, the Duffer brothers, to an overall deal.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Netflix

To the surprise of almost no one, Netflix has renewed the enormously successful Stranger Things for a fourth season. Judging by the teaser video, it seems the series' core setting might not be long for this world. It tells us "We're not in Hawkins anymore" while ominous Upside Down-style fauna engulfs a "Welcome to Hawkins" sign and the show's logo. Creepy.

Along with the renewal, Netflix said it signed the show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, to a multi-year film and series overall deal. "From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about," the brothers said in a statement. "We can't wait to tell many more stories together -- beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!"

It's not clear when we'll get to catch up with Eleven and the gang for their fourth season. There was a lengthy gap between the second season (October 2017), and the third one, which arrived in July. Some of the Stranger Things cast are also working on other projects, so it remains to be seen when the Duffers will get everyone back together for another trip to Hawkins.

In this article: av, entertainment, netflix, stranger things, stranger things 4, strangerthings, strangerthings4, stremaing, the duffer brothers, thedufferbrothers
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Eco-friendly aluminum batteries might power solar and wind farms

Eco-friendly aluminum batteries might power solar and wind farms

View
YouTube TV is now available on Amazon Fire TV devices

YouTube TV is now available on Amazon Fire TV devices

View
Atari's VCS will offer 'thousands' of retro games through a subscription

Atari's VCS will offer 'thousands' of retro games through a subscription

View
Save $330 on a Surface Pro 6 and Type Cover ahead of Microsoft's event

Save $330 on a Surface Pro 6 and Type Cover ahead of Microsoft's event

View
EA vows to fix FIFA 20's broken Career Mode

EA vows to fix FIFA 20's broken Career Mode

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr