Spotify users can add podcasts to playlists

Today is International Podcast Day and to mark the occasion, Spotify is rolling out a new feature. You can now add podcasts to playlists. You'll be able to intersperse your favorite shows with songs you love, or just line up the latest episodes of all your podcasts so you can listen to them one after another seamlessly. However, you can only add podcasts to playlists through Spotify's mobile app -- you can't do so on desktop just yet, for some reason.