Uber test lets riders record audio via its app if they feel unsafe

The record audio feature was uncovered by Jane Manchun Wong, a researcher who reverse-engineers apps to find new features and who has a track record of accurate findings. She announced the finding on Twitter but says she didn't test out the new feature because she was on an actual Uber ride when she found it.

Uber is testing "Record Audio" in case the rider is uncomfortable with the ride pic.twitter.com/btC5C0F3CN — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 30, 2019

Uber has made previous efforts to introduce safety measures like the RideCheck feature which summons help in the case of an emergency. The new record audio feature seems to be an effort along a similar line, putting safety tools within the app itself. Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing introduced a similar audio recording feature following the rape and murder of two female passengers.