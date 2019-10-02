Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Roku
save
Save
share

Roku begins offering free episodes from premium subscriptions

Catch a few episodes of premium content for free.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
11m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Roku

Though Roku is best known for streaming free movies and TV shows using an ad-supported model, at the start of the year the company expanded its popular Roku Channel to include premium content as well. That meant viewers with subscriptions to services like Starz and Showtime could watch their content through Roku. Now, the company is expanding its main channel further by offering free episodes from premium subscriptions.

Viewers can get a taste of shows like Heartland or Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries with no subscription required. If catching a few episodes of On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Godfather of Harlem or America The Story of Us grabs their interest, they can sign up for subscriptions to premium services including HBO with one click.

Roku didn't state exactly how many episodes would be available for free from each show, nor did it list the full selection of shows that would be included in the free content. So you'll have to do some digging to see if there are episodes which interest you.

The free episodes are available to stream through the Roku Channel now.

Source: Roku
In this article: entertainment, roku, services, the roku channel
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Samsung phones now connect to Android Auto wirelessly

Samsung phones now connect to Android Auto wirelessly

View
The Morning After: Our 2019 Microsoft Surface event preview

The Morning After: Our 2019 Microsoft Surface event preview

View
Huawei's Mate 30 loses workaround for installing Google apps

Huawei's Mate 30 loses workaround for installing Google apps

View
Google starts rolling out Incognito mode for Maps

Google starts rolling out Incognito mode for Maps

View
Google's Password Checkup feature will be built into Chrome

Google's Password Checkup feature will be built into Chrome

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr