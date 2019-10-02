The Surface Laptop 3 vs. the competition: 13-inch workhorses

It's October once more, which means we get to look at some new machines from Microsoft. We're long accustomed to the hybrid Surface Pro line but we're also seeing the third iteration of the company's powerful and stylish Surface Laptop. The 15-inch version packs an AMD Ryzen CPU, but the 13-inch is no slouch thanks to its 10th-gen Ice Lake chip, the better to compete with machines like the XPS 13. To see how the smaller Surface Laptop stacks up against some of the leading 13-inch machines on the market, check out the table below and read our hands-on while you wait for our full review of the new computer later this year.