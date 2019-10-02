Surface Neo and Duo hands-on: Our dual-screen future

We fully expected Microsoft to show off a dual-screen Surface today -- what we didn't expect was the company's return to smartphones in a bold new way. The Surface Neo, the larger laptop-sized device, and the Surface Duo, a more svelte phone, are bets on the future of dual-screen devices. They hearken back to the original Surface, which paved the way for the plethora of 2-in-1 and convertible PCs we see today.
Sponsored Links
I'll say this up front: I was only able to hold the Neo and Duo for about 30 seconds each, and I couldn't turn either device on. So while I can't really say how well they handle dual screen functionality, I can at least confirm they feel like genuinely premium devices. The Surface Neo is a bit hefty, I'd wager around 1.5 pounds, but its polished Gorilla Glass case felt like a dream to hold. The Duo, meanwhile, is a wonder of portability that feels like a shrunken down Neo.
Both devices scream quality, especially when it comes to their 360-degree hinges. Over the years, we've seen Microsoft refine the hinges on its Surface devices, and that experience definitely came in handy with the Neo and Duo. Opening, closing and propping both devices at certain angles felt silky smooth, with none of the awkwardness I felt with the Galaxy Fold. Another advantage of the hinge? They can both be splayed open completely flat, or folded up neatly. There's no weird OLED hump like we've seen on folding phones.
Developing...
Follow all the latest news from Microsoft's Surface event here!