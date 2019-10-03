'Harley Quinn' series debuts on DC Universe November 29th

The Harley Quinn animated series DC promised way back in 2017 finally has a premiere date for DC Universe -- as the character said in the show's trailer, "Unlike that Deadpool cartoon, it's actually coming out." Harley Quinn will land on DC's streaming service on November 29th, the comic book giant has announced at New York Comic Con. The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco will voice the newly single "criminal Queenpin," who's out to make it on her own in Gotham City.