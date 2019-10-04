'Return of the Obra Dinn' comes to consoles on October 15th

Return of the Obra Dinn releases on October 18th for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One! pic.twitter.com/2r35Rw4eXP — Lucas Pope (@dukope) October 3, 2019

If you're not familiar, here's the basic setup: you play an agent-investigator-type tasked by the East India Company to figure why on earth everyone disappeared aboard the Obra Dinn in the early 1800s. Your greatest asset is the Memento Mortem, a magical pocket watch that can show you the exact moment any person died. (Well, provided you can find their corpse first.) You're allowed to wander around this freeze frame and listen to some audio snippets before the crew member's death. Some of what you've seen will be logged automatically in a logbook. Otherwise, it's on you to piece everything together and determine what happened.