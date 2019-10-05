Instagram tests Group Stories after Facebook ditched them

Like other tests, there's no guarantee this will make the cut. That's particularly relevant given the fate of the equivalent feature in Facebook. However, it might stand a better chance of survival in Instagram. Simply put, Stories are more of a staple here than they are in Facebook -- it makes more sense to include them in this app. It helps that Instagram already has Story stickers that directly link to group chats.

Instagram is testing Group Story pic.twitter.com/zNKaV19kYA — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 5, 2019