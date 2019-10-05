Kamala Khan will be a main character in the 'Marvel's Avengers' game

In the story, it's five years after that event, and players will control the teenaged Ms. Marvel -- with her polymorphic powers and advanced healing ability -- as she attempts to put the Avengers team back together. Her "Embiggen" ability will see Khan grow to giant size in the game, complete with special animations for the enemies as they're reacting to a superhero that's three to four time their size.

Crystal Dynamics writer Shaun Escayg said: "Telling our story of Kamala's coming-of-age brings a fresh, hopeful perspective to the gameplay experience and her unique abilities as Ms. Marvel make her a character every person will want to play." She will be played and voiced by Sandra Saad, who has previously worked on Fallout 76 and Rage 2.

The game will keep expanding after it's released on May 15th next year, with new heroes and adventures. When we played a demo recently at Gamescom -- and E3 2018 before that -- the game felt a bit "hollow," but hopefully the addition of more heroes and their developing skills will help fill out this action RPG to keep players interested.