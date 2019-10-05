Kamala Khan will be a main character in the 'Marvel's Avengers' game

After a few years of waiting, the Marvel's Avengers game from Crystal Dynamics is almost ready for release. During a panel at New York Comic-Con, the company revealed one more bit of information, announcing that Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, will be included as a playable character. That's in addition to previously announced heroes Black Widow, Iron Man, The Hulk, Thor and Captain America. She was in previous trailers, but only appearing as a child during the "A-Day" disaster that kicks off the game's plot. In this version of the story, it also gives her powers, as she was exposed to Terragen mist during the incident.
Sponsored Links
In the story, it's five years after that event, and players will control the teenaged Ms. Marvel -- with her polymorphic powers and advanced healing ability -- as she attempts to put the Avengers team back together. Her "Embiggen" ability will see Khan grow to giant size in the game, complete with special animations for the enemies as they're reacting to a superhero that's three to four time their size.
With great honor and strength, I am proud to finally announce:— Sandra Saad (@sandraramzysaad) October 4, 2019
I am Kamala⚡️Khan. #kamalakhan #MsMarvel @PlayAvengers https://t.co/IUtvxkfKca
Crystal Dynamics writer Shaun Escayg said: "Telling our story of Kamala's coming-of-age brings a fresh, hopeful perspective to the gameplay experience and her unique abilities as Ms. Marvel make her a character every person will want to play." She will be played and voiced by Sandra Saad, who has previously worked on Fallout 76 and Rage 2.
The game will keep expanding after it's released on May 15th next year, with new heroes and adventures. When we played a demo recently at Gamescom -- and E3 2018 before that -- the game felt a bit "hollow," but hopefully the addition of more heroes and their developing skills will help fill out this action RPG to keep players interested.