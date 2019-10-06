Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Vodafone tests open cellular radio tech that could lower phone rates

It's testing the platform in Europe for the first time.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
48m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Your wireless carrier is usually beholden to using proprietary cellular network tech from the likes of Ericsson or Nokia, but there may soon be a more universal technology that could benefit your bank account. Vodafone has started the first European tests (specifically, the UK) for OpenRAN, an Intel co-developed open access radio system that harmonizes hardware and software in cellular infrastructure. It doesn't sound exciting, but it effectively opens the door to lower-cost cell networks -- and that, in turn, could lower the costs of your calls and data.

Vodafone has so far only deployed OpenRAN in Turkey, where it provides 2G and 4G service. This represents a significant expansion, and the company isn't moving slowly. It plans to roll out the open radio tech in 120 rural UK areas on October 7th. It's also expanding to more countries with trials in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique.

Whether or not carriers use this to lower prices isn't guaranteed. It's entirely feasible that networks will either roll any savings into upgrades or simply pad their profit margins. This at least raises the possibility of lower prices, though, and might help coverage for carriers with tight budgets.

OpenRAN could help with perceived security issues, too. Whether or not there's any legitimacy to claims that companies like Huawei could use equipment to surveil communications, carriers would have an easier time sidestepping the issue -- they'd have more alternatives to consider.

Source: Reuters
In this article: cellular, europe, gear, intel, mobile, open, open source, openran, uk, vodafone, wireless
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Tesla will let you customize your car's horn and movement sounds

Tesla will let you customize your car's horn and movement sounds

View
App maker claims 'Sign in with Apple' copies anonymous email feature

App maker claims 'Sign in with Apple' copies anonymous email feature

View
Russian hackers modify Chrome and Firefox to track secure web traffic

Russian hackers modify Chrome and Firefox to track secure web traffic

View
Tesla acquires battery expert in bid to make its own cells

Tesla acquires battery expert in bid to make its own cells

View
Early OnePlus 8 leak hints at hole-punch display and wireless charging

Early OnePlus 8 leak hints at hole-punch display and wireless charging

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr