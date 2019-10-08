'Doom Eternal' is delayed to March 2020

Unfortunately, Switch owners will have to wait a bit longer than everyone else to play Doom Eternal. Bethesda says that the port will launch after the other versions, and will announce the specific date in the future.

Xbox One, PS4, Switch and PC players who pre-order the game will get a free download of DOOM 64, which will be released on the same day as Eternal. The Nintendo 64 game originally launched in 1997 and was developed by Midway, rather than iD Software. Regardless, it has a cult following. The Switch version of DOOM 64 had a November 22nd release date, but Bethesda says that the game will now launch on March 20, 2020 on all platforms.

DOOM Eternal was likely to be a big hit for the holidays, so delaying the game couldn't have been an easy decision for Bethesda and iD. While many gamers will be disappointed by the news, a late game is better than a crummy game.