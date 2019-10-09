Toyota, GM, NVIDIA and others team up on self-driving car chips

The consortium includes ARM, Bosch, Continental, DENSO, General Motors, NVIDIA, NXP Semiconductors and Toyota (whose P4 Automated Driving Test Vehicle is pictured above), who will collaborate on overcoming some of the most significant challenges posed by autonomous vehicles -- the group's first step will be developing a set of recommendations for a system architecture for the computing platform. According to Alex Harrod of Arm, "The group brings together a unique combination of expertise and a shared goal," and will be welcoming input from other interested parties and members of the automotive ecosystem.