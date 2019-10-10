Facebook's new camera filter and stickers focus on mental health

Additionally, Facebook is rolling out a "Let's Talk" pack for Messenger that includes 16 stickers, each one with a different message that you can send to people on the app. Pictured above, the sticker pack includes messages of support like "Let's Talk" and "You Are Not Alone," or "Feeling Alone" and "Got A Sec?" if it's you who needs to talk to someone. Every time one of these stickers is sent, Facebook will donate $1 to a group of mental health organizations around the world. Altogether, the company says it plans to make up to $1 million in donations.

If you do feel as if you or someone else needs professional help, though, Facebook is suggesting you get in touch with local, state, federal or international organizations immediately. Below, you'll find the full list of nonprofits Facebook will be assisting, as part of its "Let's Talk" initiative: