What do you like about the Oculus Rift S?

Rank and review the wired VR headset's successes and shortcomings.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
53m ago in Gadgetry
When senior editor Devindra Hardawar tested the Oculus Rift S, he kept asking himself: Who really needs this VR headset? With built-in tracking, sharp resolution and a comfortable headstrap, the $399 Rift S makes a convincing argument for an entry-level VR purchase. However, it still needs to be tethered to a computer, its design and build quality aren't better than the original Rift and the identically priced Oculus Quest has higher resolution displays. That all adds up to a tough recommendation. In the end, the newest Oculus system earned a fair score of 80.

If you own the Rift S, do you agree with Devindra about how it compares to other Oculus headsets? Is the headstrap comfortable, even though the device is 20 percent heavier than the original? How did you like the Insight tracking system and the motion controllers? Were you frustrated by the cables? Tell us all the ins and outs of this VR experience in a user review on our Oculus Rift S product page. Your review could be included in an upcoming user review roundup so share all the details!

Notes: As usual, comments are off for this post however we'd love to hear your thoughts and reviews on our Oculus Rift S product page!

