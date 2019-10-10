TP-Link's $70 WiFi 6 router is destined for Walmart

The speedier WiFi 6 standard is barely a year old, but it's already becoming easy to find low-cost routers that support it. TP-Link is introducing two Walmart-bound WiFi 6 routers, the Archer AX1500 and AX3000, that are focused on lower the price of entry for next-gen networking. The AX1500 you see above won't floor you with its 1.2Gbps peak speed (300Mbps on 2.4GHz), but it also costs just $70. It's a relatively easy pick if you're just looking for a tangible improvement over WiFi 5 (aka 802.11ac). The five gigabit Ethernet ports don't hurt, either.
Those who want a more substantial upgrade can pay $130 for the AX3000 (below). It boosts the peak speed to 2.4Gbps (574Mbps on 2.4GHz) and adds a USB port for your sharing needs. There's also a slight computational boost through a leap to an unspecified Intel dual-core chip.
Both routers will reach Walmart sometime next week. You can certainly find more powerful WiFi 6 routers, and those might be better if you're transferring large files or have a busy household with multiple people hopping online. However, that's not really the point here. These are more entry points into WiFi 6 for those who want compatible gear but aren't particularly demanding.