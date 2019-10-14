What's on TV this week: 'Watchmen'

This week YouTube kicks off its book club series with a Malcolm Gladwell roundtable interview on Booktube. The MLB playoffs continue, and Netflix has a slew of new series. Movie fans can stream Hobbs & Shaw or snag Scarface in 4K on Ultra HD Blu-ray, while gamers can help death find romance in a puzzle game called Felix the Reaper. Our most anticipated release this week, however, is the premiere of HBO's Watchmen series on Sunday night. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).