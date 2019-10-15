Instagram gives you more control over data shared with third-party apps

The new controls will take a while to roll out -- they'll reach devices within the next six months.

This is arguably a reaction to closer scrutiny of Instagram's behavior. While most of Facebook's privacy issues have revolved around its core service, Instagram has had problems with overreaching advertisers and data abuse from third-party apps. These improved measures won't necessarily help Instagram avoid another privacy fiasco, but they should remind you to be cautious and ditch old apps that might be scooping up more info than you'd like to provide.