Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Lyft is collaborating with Uber, Ford and Toyota on self-driving safety

It's joining the Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium as a core member.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Self-driving technology has the potential to increase road safety, as some dramatic video from Tesla and others has shown. However, the dark side of it has made bigger headlines thanks to notorious accidents during autonomous operations in Uber and Tesla vehicles that resulted in fatalities.

As such, Lyft has joined Ford, GM, Toyota and Uber as a core member of the Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium (AVSC), created in April 2019 with the goal of boosting self-driving vehicle safety. Membership in the group will allow Lyft to "align [with industry leaders] on frameworks for safety, share best practices and foster cross-sector collaboration," it wrote in a Medium post.

Lyft hopes that by working with other AVSC members, it will create safety standards that reassure the public, much as airbags and seat belts did. "We believe in self-driving tech because it can save ten million lives a decade globally by reducing drunk driving and avoidable accidents," the company wrote.

Lyft thinks it can make a valuable contribution to the group, thanks to insights gained from the millions of rides per day on its platform. The fact that it will be working with arch-rival Uber is a good sign that self-driving companies are finally willing to cooperate for the common good. "We can't afford to just look at this like a horse race -- with companies working alone, racing to the finish line and rushing out tech," Lyft wrote. "Not when human lives are at risk."

In this article: AutomatedVehicleSafetyConsortium, Autonomous, AVSC, Collaboration, Consortium, gear, Lyft, Ride-sharing, Self-driving, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Facebook Portal review (2019): A redesign doesn't ease privacy fears

Facebook Portal review (2019): A redesign doesn't ease privacy fears

View
AMC is launching its own on-demand movie service

AMC is launching its own on-demand movie service

View
GoFundMe's new platform is just for charities and nonprofits

GoFundMe's new platform is just for charities and nonprofits

View
The Morning After: Listing 'basically everything' launching with Disney+

The Morning After: Listing 'basically everything' launching with Disney+

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr