Vatican launches $110 'click to pray' wearable rosary

The device -- which can be worn as a bracelet -- is made up of 10 consecutive black agate and hematite rosary beads, plus a data-storing "smart cross." Once activated, the wearer can choose to pray the standard rosary, a contemplative rosary or a thematic rosary, which will be updated throughout the year. The device shows progress throughout each prayer and keeps track of each rosary completed.

The Vatican says the device -- part of the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network -- is designed as a tech-based teaching tool for learning "how to pray the rosary for peace in the world." The corresponding app features personalized religious content, as well as health tracking info gleaned from the bracelet. It's on sale now for 99 Euros ($110/£85).