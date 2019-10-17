Ford's upcoming EVs will come with two years of free charging

Ford is working with Shell-owned EV charging technology provider Greenlots to bring multiple charging companies together for the project. While the company didn't list all the participating charging providers, Ford said Volkswagen-backed Electrify America will provide owners access to DC fast chargers, which can take a battery with 10 percent power to 80 percent within 45 minutes.

The company's director of global electrification Ted Cannis said:

"Among people who already own or want to purchase electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, 48 percent say that a lack of charging stations is one of their main concerns. By offering industry-leading charging access we are dismantling those barriers, allowing more customers to confidently enjoy the benefits of owning an electric vehicle."

The automaker is hoping that the charging network could help quell potential owners' range anxiety in conjunction with its home charging options. All its electric vehicles will come with the Ford Mobile Charger that's capable of charging with a 120V or a 240V home outlet. Owners can also choose to get the Ford Connected Charge Station, which comes with connectivity features, for an additional fee.