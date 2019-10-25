The Pixel 4 box is hiding an AR Easter egg

Should you try it out, you'll see a photo of the phone morph into an animated welcome message. It'll then display photos shot on Pixel, according to 9to5 Google. If you tap on the screen, a Lens card pops up that directs you to the Google Pixel profile on Instagram -- that's one way to get new followers.

It's a cute way to show off the capabilities of Lens and AR for people who might not be familiar with them. Google added AR capabilities to Lens earlier this year, and it's used the tech in a number of ways, including for a Stranger Things ad. The company, of course, has a long history of adding fun Easter eggs in its products and services, including in Search, Maps and even Google Glass, back in the day.