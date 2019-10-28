Latest in Gaming

'Death Stranding' is coming to PC in summer 2020

Kojima, full of surprises as ever.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
Good news, PC gamers: you won't have to buy a baby pod-inspired PlayStation 4 Pro to play the latest game from Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima. Next summer, Kojima Productions plans to release their big fall PS4 exclusive, Death Stranding, on PC. The studio announced the news in a tweet it shared on Monday morning.

To say the announcement comes as a surprise would be an understatement. When Kojima announced the reformation of Kojima Productions in 2015, he did so with the help of Sony, suggesting the company had helped fund the venture. Details on the PC port of Death Stranding are scant at the moment, but 505 Games, best known for bringing Control, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and Abzu to PC, will handle publishing duties on Windows. Notably, Control was an Epic Games Store exclusive, which could mean Death Stranding will be an exclusive there as well.

In the meantime, Death Stranding will arrive on PlayStation 4 on November 8th. Kojima recently showed off a fresh 48 minutes of gameplay, giving you an idea of what you can expect when the game makes its way to PC.

Via: Kotaku
Source: Kojima Productions
In this article: av, gaming, personal computing, personalcomputing, playstation 4, sony
