'Death Stranding' is coming to PC in summer 2020

Thanks to all of you who have been supporting #DEATHSTRANDING!

DEATH STRANDING release on PS4 is November 8, 2019!!

Furthermore, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is happy to announce that DEATH STRANDING will be coming to PC in early summer of 2020!!#kojimaproductions #deathstrandingpc pic.twitter.com/Sk4clWWY1X — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 28, 2019

To say the announcement comes as a surprise would be an understatement. When Kojima announced the reformation of Kojima Productions in 2015, he did so with the help of Sony, suggesting the company had helped fund the venture. Details on the PC port of Death Stranding are scant at the moment, but 505 Games, best known for bringing Control, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and Abzu to PC, will handle publishing duties on Windows. Notably, Control was an Epic Games Store exclusive, which could mean Death Stranding will be an exclusive there as well.

In the meantime, Death Stranding will arrive on PlayStation 4 on November 8th. Kojima recently showed off a fresh 48 minutes of gameplay, giving you an idea of what you can expect when the game makes its way to PC.