Netflix defends its controversial variable playback test

The backlash over Netflix's variable playback speed test, which allowed some Android users to slow down or speed up their content, came quickly. Cinephiles and Hollywood creatives like Judd Apatow roundly criticized the feature for changing the way films are shown. Now, Netflix is ready to defend the test.
In a blog post, VP Keela Robison says it's one of many features the company is exploring, like adding brightness controls in its video player. She also pointed out that DVD players have had similar features for years (and it's worth noting YouTube and most other media players let you change playback speeds).
