Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP
save
Save
share

Amazon surprise releases 'Jack Ryan' season two a day early

Happy halloween!
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
17m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

John Krasinski, from left, Noomi Rapace, and Michael Kelly attend the premiere of Amazon Prime's "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" season two at Metrograph on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York. Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

In a move that is surprisingly rare, Amazon Prime has decided to release the new season for one of its flagship shows a few hours early. Season two of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is available now, so fans don't have to wait until 3AM to binge. If you're avoiding trick or treating, then it might make for a good watch, plus it gets Amazon's series out of the way of Apple TV+ and its flood of content -- quality notwithstanding -- that will launch tonight.

Series star John Krasinski announced the release on his Twitter account this afternoon, so you can watch it right now -- and in 4K if you have the right hardware. Season two also features Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly and Noomi Rapace. Netflix pulled a similar stunt for Orange is the New Black a few years ago, we'll see if this remains a rare event, or if streamers decide to give binge watchers a break on staying up late to see everything first.

Source: Amazon, John Krasinski (Twitter)
In this article: amazon, Amazon Prime, amazon prime video, av, early release, entertainment, internet video, Jack Ryan, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Wirecutter's best deals: Dell's U3419W Ultrawide Monitor drops to $722

Wirecutter's best deals: Dell's U3419W Ultrawide Monitor drops to $722

View
Interior Department grounds drone fleet over security concerns

Interior Department grounds drone fleet over security concerns

View
Garmin's new nav system can emergency land small planes

Garmin's new nav system can emergency land small planes

View
Instagram is trying to shut down stalking app Like Patrol

Instagram is trying to shut down stalking app Like Patrol

View
'The Witcher' will debut on Netflix December 20th

'The Witcher' will debut on Netflix December 20th

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr