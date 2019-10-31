'PUBG Mobile' Payload Mode adds helicopters and airstrikes

There are perks on the ground as well. PUBG Mobile is borrowing a cue from Apex Legends by adding an option to "recall" lost teammates if you can bring their ID cards to communication towers. Vehicle repair packs can keep your UAZ going if you'd rather not abandon it mid-drive. And if you've liked the Walking Dead collaboration, you can snag the Rick Grimes skin from now until November 8th.

Payload Mode brings some differentiation to the mobile version of the game -- the 'full' PUBG is still largely focused on ground combat. It probably won't convince you to shift your attention to PUBG Mobile, but it could give you a reason to play on your phone beyond simple convenience.