Amazon has another Echo sale with up to $60 off

The Echo Dot (the one with a clock) has only been available for a little over a month, but you can already save $20 -- it's on sale for $40. The third-generation, clockless version of the smart speaker is discounted from $50 to $30, and Amazon is also offering the Echo Dot Kids Edition for $20 cheaper at $50.

At the higher end of Amazon's smart speaker lineup, you can save on a second-generation Echo Plus bundle that includes a Philips Hue bulb. It's down from $180 to $120 during the sale.