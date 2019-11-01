Latest in Gear

Amazon has another Echo sale with up to $60 off

You can save on Echo Show 5 and various Echo Dots, as well as an Echo Plus bundle.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
41m ago in AV
Nicole Lee / Engadget

To get November (and the holiday shopping season) off to a flying start, Amazon has put many of its Echo devices on sale, including some of its more recent Alexa-powered gizmos. For instance, you can snag yourself or a loved one an Echo Show 5, which Amazon revealed in May, for $60 (down from $90).

The Echo Dot (the one with a clock) has only been available for a little over a month, but you can already save $20 -- it's on sale for $40. The third-generation, clockless version of the smart speaker is discounted from $50 to $30, and Amazon is also offering the Echo Dot Kids Edition for $20 cheaper at $50.

At the higher end of Amazon's smart speaker lineup, you can save on a second-generation Echo Plus bundle that includes a Philips Hue bulb. It's down from $180 to $120 during the sale.

Via: 9to5 Toys
