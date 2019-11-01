TikTok-owner Bytedance reveals its first smartphone

As we learned earlier this year, ByteDance acquired a bunch of Smartisan patents and talent. ByteDance then helped make the Nut Pro 3 and packed it with branded features. Apparently, it didn't decide to change the naming scheme.

Users will be able to launch Douyin -- the Chinese version of TikTok -- by swiping up on the lock screen, Abacus reports. They'll also be able to apply TikTok effects and filters to videos of any length. So, while the phone might still be under the Smartisan brand, it will give ByteDance a dedicated device and platform to share its apps and features in new ways.

The Nut Pro 3 is on sale in China and starts at 2,899 yuan (about $412). It comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ chipset, up to 12GM of RAM, 256GM of storage and four cameras.