Google News can display stories in two languages in your feed

If you're fluent in two languages, there's a good chance you want to read news stories in both -- say, to keep up with both your country of origin and the one you now call home. And if that's the case, Google now has your back. Google has updated News for Android and iOS with support for displaying stories in two languages with just a single feed. You could keep up with both American and Korean news, or even use the same language to keep tabs on news in different countries.