TikTok will let you directly post videos made in other apps

The TikTok Export feature comes by way of the company's new SDK and will go live first in seven leading "content creation" apps. Adobe is on board with Premiere Rush, joined by animation app Plotaverse, AI app Fuse.it and professional video app FilMIc Pro. Rounding off the list are gaming capture app Medal, Memento's GIF making tool and image editor PicsArt.

"The new TikTok SDK allows third-party apps an opportunity to extend their reach while giving users a wider selection of creative tools to help their videos match their vision," said TikTok in a statement. "We're excited to see how creators use their new features and will continue to expand their access to 3rd party apps."

The app itself now counts over 800 million users, although 500 million of those use a Chinese-language version called Douyin. Its popularity hasn't gone unnoticed, however, with TikTok recently coming under scrutiny for reportedly censoring videos critical of the Chinese government. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) may also soon officially open a national security review of the company.