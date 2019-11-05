The Morning After: Microsoft unveils a new mobile Office app

Microsoft still hasn't perfected the Windows on ARM experience.Surface Pro X review

If you must have Microsoft's software to get work done on the go, the Surface Pro X is a solid choice. But the entire Windows on Snapdragon platform is plagued by limited app compatibility and bugs. Plus, adding the Slim Pen stylus and keyboard -- you won't want to use Windows on a tablet without it -- bumps its $999 price to $1,270.

This hybrid showcases what the new automaker is capable of achieving.Polestar 1 hybrid first drive

While a $155,000 vehicle that's only one of 1,500 ever built seems like an odd commuter, it can do the job and probably handle most of that drive in electric mode. The downside is that while its plexiglass-framed wiring looks cool, a triple-battery setup severely cuts into the available trunk space. This grand tourer is a halo car that works better as a concept, and with good reason -- only 450 are coming to the US. Even for big EV fans, it probably makes sense to wait a little longer for the $60k Polestar 2.

You can try it out on Android right now.Microsoft's new Office app for mobile combines Word, Excel and Powerpoint

Instead of grabbing separate apps for Word, Excel and Powerpoint (aka the Office Triforce), Microsoft's new Office app puts them all together. The Office app also makes better use of your phone's talents, with the ability to take a photo of a document and turn it into an editable Word file on the fly or even do the same with printed-out tables in Excel. It's available for public testing on Android, while an iOS test group is already full.

The old Edge browser is now known as Edge Classic.Microsoft's Chromium Edge browser arrives January 15th

After launching a beta test for the new Chromium Edge in September, Microsoft is now gearing up to officially launch the browser on January 15th, 2020. You can test out the near-final Release Candidate version today, which should be stable enough for anyone to use, but also lets IT administrators prepare for the new Edge.

In case you didn't know -- Instagram and Whatsapp are 'from Facebook.'Facebook hopes a new logo will distract you from its problems

Time for a rebrand.

Phone cameras have gotten way better, and it's all down to smarter software.Upscaled: How computational photography is making your photos better

To get around the small sensor, narrow lens and shallow depth of smartphone cameras, companies have had to get creative. The biggest advances all come from ways to stack or combine multiple images in the phone using specialized software. Computational photography is using algorithms and even machine learning to stitch together multiple photos to yield better results than were previously possible -- here's how it works.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.