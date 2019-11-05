Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: POOL New / Reuters
save
Save
share

Trump administration begins formal withdrawal from the Paris Agreement

It can't be completed until at least a year from now.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefs media at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019 POOL New / Reuters

Two years ago, the president said the US would withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, calling it "unfair." On Monday the Trump administration announced the year-long process has formally begun with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying in a statement that "Per the terms of the Agreement, the United States submitted formal notification of its withdrawal to the United Nations."

When Donald Trump announced his plan to withdraw from the international agreement -- made by over 200 countries on implementing emissions reduction starting in 2020 -- it led to Elon Musk, Bob Iger and others departing presidential councils, beginning a backlash that stretched across tech companies like Apple, Google and Facebook as well as state and local governments. According to critics, leaving the agreement not only fails to protect the environment, but also impedes US leadership on environmental initiatives, and reduces the US role in 2020 negotiations over pollution cuts.

The withdrawal can't take effect until one year from now, which happens to be a day after the 2020 election. As NBC News points out, if another president is elected, they could rejoin the agreement in 30 days.

Source: NBC News, CNN, State Department
In this article: politics, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

What's on TV this week: 'Death Stranding'

What's on TV this week: 'Death Stranding'

View
YouTube star Jarvis banned from 'Fortnite' over cheating

YouTube star Jarvis banned from 'Fortnite' over cheating

View
Pixel 4 update lets Smooth Display kick in more often

Pixel 4 update lets Smooth Display kick in more often

View
Top Twitch streamer CouRage jumps to YouTube

Top Twitch streamer CouRage jumps to YouTube

View
Hideo Kojima says his game studio may venture into filmmaking

Hideo Kojima says his game studio may venture into filmmaking

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr