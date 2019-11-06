Alphabet's board is investigating how sexual misconduct claims were handled

Today CNBC reports that Alphabet, the parent company of Google that was formed in 2015, is investigating how execs investigated sexual misconduct. Years of eyebrow-raising stories about behavior by top officials at Google preceded a report last year by the New York Times that highlighted a $90 million payment to Android co-founder Andy Rubin after a misconduct probe, another payment to former search head Amit Singhal and also allegations against then-X research division director Rich DeVaul, who resigned shortly after.
In a letter to employees responding to the article, CEO Sundar Pichai said the company had fired 48 employees over the last two years, including 13 at the senior management level or higher, for sexual harrassment.