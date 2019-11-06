Facebook confirms 100 app developers retained member data from Groups

Facebook says it has already removed the apps' access to Group members' names and photos. Those applications were primarily for managing social media and video streaming services, such as those used by companies to provide customer support online. The company has also reached out to the 100 developers, asking them to delete member data they may have retained.

While Facebook believes that the actual number of developers that accessed member data is likely smaller than a hundred -- and says it found no evidence of abuse -- it has confirmed that 11 partners did access Group members' names and photos within the last 60 days. To make sure that the developers truly do delete the user information they accessed, the company vows to conduct audits for confirmation.

The social network writes in its announcement: