Razer's latest wireless mice promise low-lag gaming from $60

The Basilisk Ultimate (below), meanwhile, is the spare-no-expense option. It touts the same 20,000DPI sensor as the Viper Ultimate, 11 buttons and optical mouse switches to reduce both delays and the risk of corrosive effects. You also get up to five on-device memory profiles, optional wired use and the seemingly obligatory abundance of Chroma RGB lighting. It doesn't last as long at 100 hours using the 4GHz dongle (no Bluetooth here), but that's not shocking given the performance. You can buy the Ultimate for $150 by itself, or $170 with a Mouse Dock that simplifies recharging.

Both mice are available now, and you can buy the Mouse Dock separately for $50 if you need it later.