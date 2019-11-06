Latest in Gear

Image credit: Razer
save
Save
share

Razer's latest wireless mice promise low-lag gaming from $60

The Basilisk series might be good enough to ditch the cord.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
36m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Razer

Razer is expanding its Basilisk mouse family with a pair of models that aim to make low-latency wireless mice both more accessible and more powerful. The most interesting model may be the affordable option, the six-button Basilisk X HyperSpeed (above). It packs a 16,000DPI sensor, Bluetooth support and its namesake low-lag HyperSpeed wireless (when you use a 2.4GHz USB dongle) for a reasonable $60. You may save money on batteries, too, as one AA cell will deliver about 12 days of use on 2.4GHz, or 19 days on Bluetooth.

The Basilisk Ultimate (below), meanwhile, is the spare-no-expense option. It touts the same 20,000DPI sensor as the Viper Ultimate, 11 buttons and optical mouse switches to reduce both delays and the risk of corrosive effects. You also get up to five on-device memory profiles, optional wired use and the seemingly obligatory abundance of Chroma RGB lighting. It doesn't last as long at 100 hours using the 4GHz dongle (no Bluetooth here), but that's not shocking given the performance. You can buy the Ultimate for $150 by itself, or $170 with a Mouse Dock that simplifies recharging.

Both mice are available now, and you can buy the Mouse Dock separately for $50 if you need it later.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate gaming mouse

Source: Razer
In this article: basilisk ultimate, basilisk x hyperspeed, gaming, gear, hyperspeed, mouse, peripherals, personal computing, personalcomputing, razer
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 'Stargate' streaming service is closing shop and moving to YouTube

The 'Stargate' streaming service is closing shop and moving to YouTube

View
Google updates the Nest Hub to sense where you are without a camera

Google updates the Nest Hub to sense where you are without a camera

View
Disney+ will launch with musicals and documentaries galore

Disney+ will launch with musicals and documentaries galore

View
Tesla will reveal its 'cyberpunk' electric pickup on November 21st

Tesla will reveal its 'cyberpunk' electric pickup on November 21st

View
Shyamalan's 'Servant' trailer brings a creepy baby doll to Apple TV+

Shyamalan's 'Servant' trailer brings a creepy baby doll to Apple TV+

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr