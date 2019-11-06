Twitter now lets you follow topics, not just accounts

Future updates will add more topics, Twitter's Rob Bishop told The Verge. The company has also teased the possibility of "narrow cast[ing]" your tweets to people who follow a particular subject, although we suspect that might take some work. You don't want your feed to be cluttered with Topics spam.

The addition joins a series of "finally" features that have reached Twitter in recent months. It's too soon to say if Topics will be effective in practice, but it's potentially useful for attracting and keeping newcomers. While Twitter can suggest people to follow, it can still be intimidating if you're new. This lets you quickly fill your feed with useful tweets, and might encourage you to stick around.