'Death Stranding' for PC will come to both Epic Games Store and Steam

When you heard that Death Stranding was coming to PCs next summer, did you cringe at the rumors that it might be yet another Epic Games Store exclusive? You can relax. Kojima Productions and 505 Games have confirmed that the game will be available through both Steam and Epic's store at the same time for $60 (£55) when it's ready in summer 2020. You can already pre-order if you're intrigued by the game's genre-bending mechanics and big-name acting talent.