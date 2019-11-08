Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Kojima Productions
save
Save
share

'Death Stranding' for PC will come to both Epic Games Store and Steam

You won't have to be picky about where you buy Kojima's magnum opus.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Kojima Productions

When you heard that Death Stranding was coming to PCs next summer, did you cringe at the rumors that it might be yet another Epic Games Store exclusive? You can relax. Kojima Productions and 505 Games have confirmed that the game will be available through both Steam and Epic's store at the same time for $60 (£55) when it's ready in summer 2020. You can already pre-order if you're intrigued by the game's genre-bending mechanics and big-name acting talent.

It's a mild surprise in an era when game developers frequently choose only one major store for PC releases (or accept timed exclusives), but it makes sense for a title like this. While Death Stranding is Kojima Productions' first game, it's a high-profile release from a legendary game designer -- Kojima and crew don't need the monetary perks that would come with a PC exclusive. This also ensures that as many people can play on PC as possible, whether or not they're 'loyal' to Steam.

Source: 505 Games, Steam, Epic Games Store
In this article: 505 games, death stranding, epic games store, games, gaming, hideo kojima, kojima productions, personal computing, personalcomputing, steam, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Netflix is dropping support for older Samsung smart TVs in December

Netflix is dropping support for older Samsung smart TVs in December

View
Jaybird's Tarah wireless sport earbuds are half off

Jaybird's Tarah wireless sport earbuds are half off

View
Humanity is well on its way to a real-life Terminator uprising

Humanity is well on its way to a real-life Terminator uprising

View
The best WiFi router

The best WiFi router

View
The Apple Watch Series 4 is on sale for an all-time low

The Apple Watch Series 4 is on sale for an all-time low

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr