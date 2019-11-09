Woody Allen settles lawsuit against Amazon over dropped movie deal

The tech giant bowed out after Dylan Farrow's accusations of rape against Allen, her father, resurfaced as part of the #MeToo movement. Allen called it a "25-year-old baseless allegation" and argued he was owed $68 million in minimum guarantee payouts, but Amazon said the damage was already done. Numerous stars had "expressed profound regret" for working with Allen, according to Amazon, and the "cascading consequences" of his actions virtually guaranteed the deal's failure. The company was never going to recoup what it poured into the project, in other words.

Allen did secure international distribution for the first movie that was supposed to be part of the deal, A A Rainy Day in New York. However, it's safe to say the fallout with Amazon makes it unlikely that you'll see an official US release.