Xbox One test offers 'surprise' suggestions for what to play

If you've ever struggled to decide what to play on your console, you can relax -- the Xbox One might choose for you. Microsoft has rolled out an Alpha Skip-Ahead preview for the Xbox One with a "surprise me" button in the My Games & Apps section that can help you decide what to play next. It's not clear if this is completely random or guided by your habits, but it could make things easy if you're unsure whether you should play Call of Duty or a charming indie title.