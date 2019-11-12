Disney+ vs. the competition: Which offers the best bang for your buck?

With so many different streaming services coming out of the woodwork it's getting harder to keep up with everything — as well as more expensive. That's not going to get any better now that Disney's launched its own offering, with shows from popular franchises like Star Wars and Marvel to entice you to sign up. With only so much time and money to go around, you might need to make a choice as to which offers the best bang for the buck. While we can't tell you which shows you'll like, we can certainly help you out with some of the more technical details, so check out the chart below to see how Disney+ will stack up against established players like Netflix.