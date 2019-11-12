Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Fox / Disney
Disney+ vs. the competition: Which offers the best bang for your buck?

Probably still Netflix, tbh.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Services
With so many different streaming services coming out of the woodwork it's getting harder to keep up with everything — as well as more expensive. That's not going to get any better now that Disney's launched its own offering, with shows from popular franchises like Star Wars and Marvel to entice you to sign up. With only so much time and money to go around, you might need to make a choice as to which offers the best bang for the buck. While we can't tell you which shows you'll like, we can certainly help you out with some of the more technical details, so check out the chart below to see how Disney+ will stack up against established players like Netflix.

Disney+ Netflix Amazon Hulu
Price $7 /month
or $70 /year		 starts at $9 /month starts at $13 /month
or $119 /year		 starts at $6 /month
Number of original programs1 10 (at launch) 1,056 138 71
Premium content None None HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz, Shudder, Comedy Central Now, PBS Kids, CBS All Access, etc. Disney+, ESPN, HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz
Live entertainment content None None None Yes
Live sports None None NBA, NFL NFL
Advertising Yes2 None None Yes
Downloadable content Yes Yes Yes Yes
Max video quality 4K with HDR and Dolby Vision 4K with HDR and Dolby Vision 4K with HDR and Dolby Vision 4K
Media players Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Tivo3 Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, TiVo Android TV3, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Tivo3
Smart TV3 Unknown Hisense, LG, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sanyo, Sharp, Sony, Vizio Hisense, LG, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sony, Vizio Hisense, LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio
Game consoles PlayStation 4, Xbox One PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PS Vita, 3DS PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
Simultaneous streams (max) 4 4 3 Unlimited

1 Estimate of original programming as of 12/31/2019, as listed on Wikipedia and Netflix.
2 Only during the initial signup process as part of a deal with Starz.
3 Select models only; check compatibility of individual sets.

Source: Disney+
