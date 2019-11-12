Disney+ cuts off 'Simpsons' jokes with widescreen episodes

We've asked Disney for comment, although sources talking to Engadget said the company will listen to feedback.

It wouldn't be surprising if Disney had a change of heart. The 4:3 versions are clearly available for streaming given that Disney owns FXX. There's not much stopping the company from simply posting those editions instead of or alongside the widescreen variants. For now, though, you'll have to make do with watching Mr. Plow, the nuclear plant strike or Talkin' Softball with some conspicuous black bars.